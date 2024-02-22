Tom Brady changed the NFL by leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl victories in 2020. Apple TV+ has recently released a docuseries exploring the beginning and the end of that dynasty, with the episodes revealing interesting details about the behind the scenes.

The relationship between Brady and Bill Belichick is one of the focal points of the documentary, and even Robert Kraft made a revealing admission about it. According to the team owner, Brady could have extended his time at Gillette Stadium with another coach.

“Yes, I feel pretty strongly about that,” Kraft said in Apple TV+’s “The Dynasty” docuseries when asked whether Brady would have stayed in Foxborough if Belichick left, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

With the quarterback and coach seemingly reaching a point of no return, it was Brady who packed the bags to continue his career elsewhere. It didn’t take him long to move on, as he found success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his very first year outside New England, extending his record of Super Bowl rings to seven.

The Patriots, on the other hand, struggled to get over his departure. With only one playoff appearance in four years, the franchise ended up parting ways with Belichick at the end of the 2023 season.

Brady suggests he was not staying with Belichick still at HC

Many thought the Patriots could have kept Brady by meeting his contract demands, but the quarterback himself admitted he was done with the team.

“Me and Coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady said on the series, via The Athletic’s Chad Graff, who’s watched the 10 episodes. “But I wasn’t going to sign another contract (in New England) even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

Brady and Belichick have shown nothing but respect for each other publicly, but the feeling is something was beyond repair for them to continue working together. Either way, nothing will ever erase what they accomplished in New England.