The New England Patriots had a big decision to make by parting with Bill Belichick this offseason, but it didn’t take them long to name their new head coach. In Jerod Mayo‘s introductory press conference, team owner Robert Kraft explained why he thought the former inside linebackers coach was the best option.

“I think we’ve got someone very special who understands how to manage young people today,” Kraft said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, the world is different than 20 years ago — even 10 years ago. And in all our businesses, we try to create a culture that people want to stay with and be there long-term. And I think that Jerod has the makeup and the chemistry — and it’s genuine, what he has is genuine. Just think about how he got elected captain in his second year with us when we had tremendous veterans. And I think it went for seven years, he was captain in a tremendous period. And then he went out on his own in business to get a change. It’s just, I think we’re ready to kick butt.”

Mayo spent his entire playing career in Foxborough from 2008 to 2015, winning a Super Bowl and making the Pro Bowl twice. He returned to the Patriots in 2019 to join Belichick’s staff, and now has been chosen to replace the most successful coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft didn’t want to have another regret

The truth is the team had already envisioned this scenario long ago, as Mayo’s contract with the organization included a head-coaching succession clause to allow the Patriots to promote him quickly in the event Belichick left.

That’s why, even though Patriot Hall of Famer and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looked like a great fit, Mayo has always been Kraft’s only option in a scenario where Belichick was no longer at the helm.

“We think a little differently than our competitors and we try to do what’s right for our system,” Kraft said. In the press conference, the Patriots owner also recalled a lesson he learned from not trusting his instincts in the past.

“I like to think strategically, what’s best for the long-term, not [wanting] to do things that are going to require quick decisions. And we’re willing to do things that are unorthodox and it’s worked out pretty well for us over the last 50 years. Because of his loyalty to a man we had such difficulty with, who did a great job for us, but he took another job when we were going to the Super Bowl — I just couldn’t bring someone in because trust is so important. But as I watched what happened, when he was with his next team, I realized I made a mistake, I should’ve gone with my instincts in ’96 and hired Bill. And that worked out petty well. Well, I have the same feeling now, having watched Jerod for 16 years in a lot of different situations.”