Patriots reward Drake Maye’s key teammate with major incentive despite missed 2025 bonus

Now that the 2025 NFL season has ended, the New England Patriots are reviewing their roster and have rewarded one of Drake Maye’s key teammates with a bonus incentive he narrowly missed in 2025.

During the 2025 season, Mack Hollins became an important part of Drake Maye’s offense. Unfortunately, he missed the final two regular-season games due to a lacerated spleen suffered in December, which impacted his final statistics.

Hollins had 46 receptions before suffering the injury and needed just four more to secure a significant bonus. Despite falling short of that mark, the Patriots chose to recognize his performance by awarding him the incentive anyway.

Mack Hollins secures $400,000 incentive despite not reaching reception mark

When Hollins signed his contract with the Patriots in 2025, it included a $400,000 incentive if he reached 50 receptions during the regular season. He finished with 46, but New England still granted him the bonus.

On Friday, the Patriots restructured Hollins’ contract by converting that $400,000 into a signing bonus. The organization believes he likely would have surpassed the 50-catch threshold had he not suffered the injury and wanted to reward his effort throughout the season.

Hollins returned for the postseason and played a key role in helping the Patriots reach Super Bowl LX. For that reason, the team believes the move reflects both his impact and his value heading into 2026.

New England has built a formidable offense around Drake Maye

Drake Maye showed significant improvement in 2025, thanks in large part to the front office strengthening the roster around him. The offense looks promising, and expectations are high for the upcoming season.

Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, TreVeyon Henderson, and Hunter Henry are the primary weapons at Maye’s disposal, giving fans reason to believe the Patriots could make another deep postseason run in the upcoming campaign.