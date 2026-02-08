Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny at Super Bowl halftime show: Which celebrities shared the stage?

The Super Bowl halftime show sparked headlines as Pedro Pascal appeared with Bad Bunny, adding unexpected star power to the performance. The stadium lights reflected off the vibrant stage, hinting at a spectacle beyond the music.

Alongside the Gladiator II actor, glimpses of other celebrities added intrigue, their presence weaving an extra layer of glamour into the already electrifying atmosphere. Every movement seemed carefully choreographed, leaving the audience captivated.

As the show unfolded, the mix of music, celebrity cameos and elaborate staging created a moment that felt larger than the game itself. While the spotlight was on the Puerto Rican singer, the constellation of stars elevated the night to cinematic heights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which stars participated in the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl LX halftime show was packed with star power, with Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, David Grutman and Young Miko all adding to the glittering atmosphere. Their presence, whether on the sidelines or in brief onstage moments, helped turn the performance into a constellation of talent.

Pedro Pascal performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Cardi B, who attended alongside her partner, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, made a memorable cameo, blending the worlds of music, sports and Hollywood into one unforgettable appearance.

Advertisement

The biggest surprises of the night, however, were Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, who appeared as musical guests during the set. Her unexpected vocal contribution added extra spectacle to the show, while Martin brought another celebrated Latin voice, elevating Bad Bunny’s performance to an iconic halftime moment.