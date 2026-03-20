Pittsburgh makes historic decision ahead of 2026 NFL Draft, impacting Steelers fans as schools go remote

Pittsburgh is a city that breathes football thanks to the love thousands of fans have for their Steelers. In the coming weeks, that will be showcased on a national level when they host the 2026 NFL Draft.

As a result of the great anticipation surrounding the event, Adam Schefter has revealed a very important decision. “Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate remotely from April 22-24 as the city prepares to host the 2026 NFL Draft. With road closures, heightened security, parking restrictions, and heavy traffic expected, the city believes remote learning is the best option during that time.”

Interestingly, Pittsburgh is preparing to host the Draft with complete uncertainty surrounding the Steelers at the most important position: quarterback. If Aaron Rodgers returns, it is very likely that fans will not hear a QB’s name in the first round at home.

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Where is the NFL Draft in 2026?

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh. The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell have had great success in recent years rotating the event across different cities such as Detroit, Green Bay, and Kansas City.

When is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23 to 25. The first round will be held on Thursday, the second and third rounds on Friday, while the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds are scheduled for Saturday in Steel City.

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