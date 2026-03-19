NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart should have been drafted by Steelers according to Pittsburgh legend Rod Woodson

Rod Woodson believes the Steelers missed a major opportunity in the 2025 NFL Draft by passing on Jaxson Dart with the 21st overall pick. As the quarterback continues to show promising flashes with the New York Giants, questions are growing around Pittsburgh’s long-term plan at the position, especially with uncertainty still surrounding their current options.

It all happened during an interview with Rich Eisen. “Last year, they should have taken Jaxson Dart. He fell to them. It was the best opportunity for them to take a quarterback who has that kind of swag and kind of fits in to that Steeler mold, Steeler culture and to have that standard. They took a defensive end.”

Instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers while also evaluating whether Will Howard can be the answer moving forward. With no clear long-term solution in place, Woodson’s comments only add to the growing narrative that Pittsburgh may have let a potential franchise quarterback slip away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Aaron Rodgers return and play for Steelers in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers’ future remains one of the biggest question marks for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2026 season. While there have been conversations between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy, there has been little to no real progress in talks, leaving the situation unresolved as the offseason unfolds.

At 42 years old, Rodgers is still carefully weighing his options and has not made a definitive decision about whether he wants to continue playing. The veteran quarterback appears to be taking his time, fully aware that any commitment would come with high expectations for a team still searching for stability at the position.

Advertisement

As things stand, Rodgers does not have many alternatives across the NFL, with the Steelers emerging as his only realistic destination if he chooses not to retire. That leaves Pittsburgh in a holding pattern, waiting on a decision that could ultimately define their direction for the upcoming season.

Advertisement