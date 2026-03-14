NY Giants sign former Steelers player praised by QB Aaron Rodgers

Calvin Austin III is heading to a new chapter in the NFL after spending the early part of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the speedy wide receiver has reached an agreement with the Giants.

The information was confirmed by Adam Schefter. “Former Steelers free agent receiver Calvin Austin is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the NY Giants, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.”

Last season, Calvin earned praise from Aaron Rodgers for his attitude and work ethic. The veteran quarterback spoke highly of the young wide receiver’s willingness to compete and listen, particularly after a key victory against the Ravens in Week 18 that secured the AFC North title. That reputation could help Austin carve out a meaningful role with the Giants.

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Who are Giants wide receivers?

Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and now Calvin Austin III are the wide receivers for quarterback Jaxson Dart in an offense that could be explosive. On top of that, the Giants signed tight end Isiah Likely and will have Cam Skattebo as running back.

John Harbaugh knows Calvin Austin III

The Giants’ decision is logical considering that John Harbaugh saw Calvin Austin III for several years during the games between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because of that, the head coach believes in the potential of the young wide receiver.

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