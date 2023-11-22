The Pittsburgh Steelers ran out of patience after losing 13-10 against the Cleveland Browns. As a result, they fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Monday.

Pittsburgh have been outgained in total yards in each of the 10 games they have played in the 2023 season. Despite this, they hold a winning record of 6-4, a feat unprecedented in franchise NFL history.

The Steelers’ offense ranked 28th in points per game, 28th in total yards per game, 30th in yards per play and 27th in red zone touchdown percentage. For a franchise aiming to win a Super Bowl, these numbers were no longer sustainable, as acknowledged by coach Mike Tomlin.

“I did not come to this decision lightly, to be really transparent with you. It is my role to absorb and protect those that I work with and this doesn’t feel like that. Obviously, I’m not interested in assigning blame or deflecting in any way. It was not easy, but I thought it was necessary.”

Matt Canada: Have the Steelers fired a coach in the middle of the season?

After the Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, an impressive stat emerged. This is the first in-season coaching change for the team since 1941. Just amazing.

The last decision of this kind occurred in 1941 when Bert Bell resigned after losing the first two games of that season. Now, Matt Canada is out in a very tough decision for Tomlin. 82 years of total stability.

“I got a lot of respect for Matt personally and professionally. It was not easy, but I thought it was necessary. This is a results-oriented business, and to be short, the improvements were not rapid enough or consistent enough for us to proceed.”

Who will replace Matt Canada with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

During the press conference to explain Matt Canada’s situation, Mike Tomlin confirmed Eddie Faulkner, who was the running backs coach, will take over as offensive coordinator.

However, Mike Sullivan, the quarterbacks coach, will be the one responsible of playcalling duties. That relationship with Kenny Pickett will be crucial to make a playoff run.

Will the Steelers make the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 6-4 record and are currently in third place of the AFC North. They’re trailing the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Cleveland Browns (7-3). The Cincinnati Bengals are 5-5.

In the AFC playoff race, the Steelers hold the last spot as a wild card and a 10-7 final record might be enough to get a ticket. However, it’s going to be an uphill battle considering many teams are really close: Bills (6-5), Colts (5-5), Broncos (5-5) and Bengals (5-5).

What is the remaining schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

After the 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, this is the remaining schedule of the Pittsburgh Steelers: @Cincinnati, Arizona, New England, @Indianapolis, Cincinnati, @Seattle and @Baltimore.