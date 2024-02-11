The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in seven years and their last victory at the Super Bowl was on February 1, 2009. Since Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, Mike Tomlin hasn’t been able to find the quarterback of the future.

In 2023, the Steelers gave the starting job to Kenny Pickett. However, an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 left him out for the rest of the regular season. Then, Mitch Trubisky was a disaster as a backup.

So, in almost a miraculous final push, Mason Rudolph took over and led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs. It was definitely one of the most remarkable stories of the year in the NFL.

The big problem is that, once again, Tomlin couldn’t deliver in the postseason after a 31-17 loss facing the Buffalo Bills. As a consequence, big changes are coming.

Steelers might sign a shocking veteran quarterback

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Ryan Tannehill to add depth at the quarterback position. Though Kenny Pickett will be the starter in 2024, Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin guaranteed a massive effort to bring competition.

Mitch Trubisky probably will be out of the Steelers and Mason Rudolph is a free agent. That’s why Tannehill could become the No.2 quarterback in the roster with a lot of experience in the NFL.

A key factor to contemplate this move is new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, who already worked with Tannehill. That happened in 2019 and 2020 with the Tennessee Titans.