Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating today with thousands of fans in a spectacular Super Bowl parade after their win against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, at the conclusion of the rally, crowds started to run desperately when they heard many shots were fired west of Union Station near a garage.

A few minutes later, police confirmed multiple people were shot at the site. The Fire Department confirmed upward of 10 victims were injured in the Super Bowl rally shooting.

Furthermore, two armed people were already taken into custody and, according to the first reports from authorities, there’s still no indication that the shooters were targeting the crowd partying with the NFL champions.

What happened at Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally?

Players and coaching staff were celebrating on stage when, in the final part of the parade, thousands of people started to run and scream when they heard the detonations near Union Station.

According to different interviews with witnesses, most of the fans thought the detonations were fireworks to close the celebrations of the parade. Then, when people started to scream, chaos unfolded.

FS1 was broadcasting ‘First Things First‘ on site, but, when the news broke, they stopped immediately to guarantee the safety of the crew. This was the message by Nick Wright. “The entire FS1 team at the parade in KC is safe and accounted for. I’m absolutely heartbroken for everyone that this happened.”

