Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just won their third Super Bowl in five years and are officially a new dynasty. However, a controversial incident between the tight end and Andy Reid shocked millions on social media.

During the first half, Kelce chest bumped and yelled at the legendary head coach after Reid took him out of the game in a play which ended in a crucial fumble by running back, Isiah Pacheco.

The frustration was enormous for one of the biggest stars in the NFL as he had only a catch for one yard in the most important moment of the season. However, Andy Reid managed the outburst with a lot of patience.

“Travis is a great leader. A very passionate player, even if he throws me to the other side of the 50-yard line. I love that he wants to play and be in the game on every play. I appreciate him a lot. Travis knows how much I like his attitude towards the game because it makes me feel young.”

Travis Kelce apologizes to Andy Reid for yelling at him

Though Travis Kelce acknowledged the incident during many interviews after the Super Bowl, he hadn’t officially apologized to Andy Reid. That statement finally came in the latest episode of his famous podcast, New Heights.

“It’s definitely unacceptable and I immediately wish I would have took it back. Unfortunately sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it’s negativity but I’m grateful that he knows that it’s all because I want to I want to win this thing with him more than anything.”

Kelce explained Andy Reid’s reaction was mature enough to avoid a discussion which might have derailed the Chiefs’ championship hopes in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn’t even have harsh words for me. He just let me know: Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man.”