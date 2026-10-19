Davante Adams out for 6-10 weeks with ruptured hamstring, Rams updated WR depth chart

The Los Angeles Rams season isn’t going as planned, but it all just got worse. After a 2-4 start, now they will have to find a new weapon within the wide receiver’s room as Davante Adams will be out for 6-10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media that Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring and will be sidelined for 6-10 weeks. Hence, he will lose pretty much the rest of the regular season.

While the Rams had arguably the best duo of receivers in the NFL in Adams and Puka Nacua, without one of them, there’s a dropoff. Hence, the team, that is 2-4 despite being labeled as a preseason juggernaut, now has to overcome this massive obstacle.

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Updated Rams WR depth chart

Without Adams, Puka Nacua will still be the WR1 of the Rams. However, this offense will need to find new ways to get into rhythm. Otherwise, the offense will suffer massively and that’s not good when you see the expectations on this team. This is the updated WR depth chart:

Rams WR Davante Adams (hamstring) out 6-10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Oek3COiVXc — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026

Puka Nacua

Jordan Whittington

Konata Mumpfield

Tutu Atwell

Alex Bachman

CJ Daniels

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This goes back to the NFL Draft

The Rams had the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft and they passed on wideout Makai Lemon to draft backup quarterback Ty Simpson. With 20/20 hindsight, this is looking like a huge mistake.

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