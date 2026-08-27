Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Raiders vs 49ers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 27, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams preparing for roster decisions, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Kenneth Richmond/Luke Hales -- Getty ImagesFernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers
Match Summary
MatchLas Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers
TournamentNFL Preseason
DateWednesday, August 27, 2026
Time8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
TV ChannelsFOX5 Vegas
Live StreamFubo, NFL+

How to watch Raiders vs 49ers in the USA

Raiders vs 49ers will be televised locally on FOX5 Las Vegas. For streaming, Fubo and NFL+ are the main options for viewers watching the game outside the local broadcast market, as the services carries live out-of-market preseason games.

+ Follow us

Can I watch Raiders vs 49ers for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch Raiders vs 49ers for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The platform’s official listing for the game shows the matchup live on NFL Network and currently offers a “Try for free” option.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Raiders vs. 49ers is the final preseason game for both teams, making Thursday’s matchup an important final audition before the regular season. Las Vegas enters the game after a 22-20 comeback win over Houston, while San Francisco dominated the Chargers 41-17 in Week 2.

Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

With the preseason ending, the focus now shifts from results to the players trying to secure their places on the 53-man roster. For the Raiders, one of the biggest storylines remains the quarterback competition between Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Head coach Klint Kubiak had not yet named his starter after the Houston game, keeping the battle open with one preseason opportunity remaining. Mendoza struggled against the Texans, throwing a pick-six and finishing 8-of-15 for 86 yards, while Cousins did not play.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is coming off its most convincing preseason performance. The 49ers scored 41 points against the Chargers, with Jacob Cowing returning a punt 83 yards for a touchdown and the team producing an explosive offensive display.

Brock Purdy made his preseason debut in that game and played only one series, completing 4 of 6 passes for 29 yards, so his workload against Las Vegas will be one of the key questions to follow.

What time is the Raiders vs 49ers match?

The Raiders vs 49ers match kicks off on Thursday, August 27, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and is the final preseason game for both teams. The Raiders’ official schedule lists a 5:00 PM PT kickoff.

  • Eastern Time: 8:00 PM
  • Central Time: 7:00 PM
  • Mountain Time: 6:00 PM
  • Pacific Time: 5:00 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions