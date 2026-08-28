Why isn’t Patrick Mahomes playing today for Chiefs against Seahawks in 2026 NFL preseason?

Patrick Mahomes will watch from the sideline as the Chiefs close out the 2026 preseason against the Seahawks, but his absence has nothing to do with a setback.

Patrick Mahomes will not play today when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Seattle Seahawks in their final preseason game of 2026. The decision was expected, as Kansas City has followed a carefully managed approach with its star quarterback throughout the preseason.

Mahomes is returning from the serious knee injury he suffered last season, but his recovery has been extremely encouraging. He has participated fully throughout training camp and has not appeared limited during practices, putting him on track to return for the regular season.

However, Andy Reid has made it clear that Mahomes does not need preseason game reps at this stage. The Chiefs are prioritizing his health and preparation for the regular season rather than exposing their franchise quarterback to unnecessary contact in a meaningless game.

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Patrick Mahomes won’t play vs Seahawks

Patrick Mahomes is sitting out against Seattle because the Chiefs have decided not to risk their starting quarterback in the preseason. This is not a setback in his recovery.

In fact, Mahomes has remained on track throughout the summer after suffering ACL and LCL injuries last season. He has participated in training camp and has continued taking first-team reps. The plan from the beginning was to have Mahomes ready for Week 1 rather than force him onto the field during the preseason.

When will Patrick Mahomes return?

Patrick Mahomes is expected to make his return when the Chiefs begin the 2026 regular season against the Denver Broncos. His recovery has progressed well enough that the organization remains confident about his availability, although the final decision will ultimately depend on the coaching and medical staffs.

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For now, the Chiefs are giving their star quarterback another night off while the rest of the roster competes for jobs. Garrett Nussmeier will start against the Seahawks, with Kansas City using the preseason finale primarily to evaluate its depth and players fighting for roster spots.