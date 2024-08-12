Matthew Stafford has brought a lot of joy to the Los Angeles Rams since his arrival, but now he has sorprised everyone by unveiling his retirement plans.

Matthew Stafford has had an exceptional career as a quarterback, but the end is approaching. The Los Angeles Rams star has officially revealed when he plans to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL.

Drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford was widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect of his class. Many analysts predicted he would be a generational talent, and he has certainly lived up to those expectations.

Although he faced challenges with team success during his time with the Detroit Lions, Stafford consistently delivered remarkable performances. Now, his recent Super Bowl victory with the Rams has sparked speculation about whether he’s ready to say goodbye to the game.

Matthew Stafford gets real on when will he retire

It’s been 15 years since Matthew Stafford began his NFL journey. The former Georgia standout was selected with the 1st overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Detroit Lions, who were in desperate need of a franchise quarterback to lead their offense.

Stafford spent 12 seasons with the NFC North team, managing only four winning campaigns during his time there. In 2021, he was traded to the Rams and immediately found success, leading the team to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Despite being a remarkable quarterback, Stafford’s career has been plagued by injuries. In the past two years, he has struggled to stay fully healthy, raising concerns about his potential retirement in the near future.

The 36-year-old quarterback has now addressed these concerns. According to Stafford, he still has some years left in the NFL, revealing when he might consider retiring from football.

Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams – NFL 2021

“I appreciate this game,” Stafford said. “It’s given me a ton. I hope I got three or four [seasons] left in me. We’ll see. Every year’s a new year. But I do feel good.” He added that he still enjoys to play despite his recent injuries.

What is Matthew Stafford’s contract with the Rams?

Matthew Stafford’s contract with the Los Angeles Rams is a four-year, $160 million extension signed in March 2022. It includes $135 million in guaranteed money, securing him through the 2026 season.

This deal was structured to provide salary cap flexibility while rewarding Stafford for his Super Bowl-winning performance. The extension spreads cap hits over several years, allowing the Rams to maintain a strong roster around him.