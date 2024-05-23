Last year, the Los Angeles Rams drafted Stetson Bennett, but the quarterback did not even appear on the roster for the 2023 NFL season in a very mysterious case.

The Los Angeles Rams have made several changes to their offense lately. Last year, the NFC West team drafted Stetson Bennett to be the backup quarterback, but he has not made an official appearance since then.

In 2021, the Rams decided to acquire a top-tier quarterback. They agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions to exchange Jared Goff and several draft picks for Matthew Stafford, and this trade paid off well for Los Angeles.

During his first season, Stafford was able to lead his new team to success by winning Super Bowl LVI. However, he has suffered several injuries since then, prompting the front office to seek a decent backup for their starting quarterback.

Stetson Bennett’s case: What has happened with the former Georgia quarterback?

Matthew Stafford has been a remarkable player for the Los Angeles Rams. The former 1st overall pick gave the NFC West team a Super Bowl in his first year with the club, but things have not been the best since then.

During the following two seasons, Stafford has struggled to stay healthy. For that reason, in the 2023 NFL Draft they selected Stetson Bennett in the fourth round to be the club’s backup quarterback, but he has gone under the radar so far.

Bennett, who won back-to-back National Championships with Georgia, was set to be Stafford’s backup last year. However, he didn’t suit up for a single game last season, sustaining a shoulder injury first and then being placed on the non-football injury list (NFI).

“There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, [I] want to be able to keep it in-house,” HC Sean McVay said last September when asked about Bennett’s situation.

Rams general manager Les Snead has now provided more information about this mysterious case, suggesting that the quarterback may have been burned out after leading Georgia to two straight National Championships.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” Snead said, via RamsWire. “You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’ And when you come back, it’s really win it again or you failed. And that does take a toll on a human being, so I was jacked for Stetson to be able to take that moment and breathe a little bit.”

Who will be Matthew Stafford’s backup QB in 2024?

During this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams brought Jimmy Garoppolo to California. The former Raiders player is listed as QB2 on the depth chart, but this might change in the near future.

Garoppolo was suspended two games by the NFL for prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). It seems like Bennett will have the opportunity to be Stafford’s backup during those matches and try to fight for the role for the remainder of the campaign.