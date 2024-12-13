In Week 15, the Los Angeles Rams secured a critical victory against the 49ers. This triumph prompted Kyren Williams to deliver sharp criticism of San Francisco and their storied rivalry.

The 2024 NFL season is reaching its final stretch. Teams are scrambling to secure wins and playoff spots, while others are already planning for the next campaign.

For the Rams, the focus remains on the playoffs. The NFC West team has defied expectations with an impressive season, positioning themselves for a late push to claim the divisional title.

Kyren Williams calls out the 49ers after Rams’ sweep

The Rams have been one of the league’s most surprising teams this year. After undergoing significant changes in recent seasons, many doubted their chances of competing at a high level.

However, Sean McVay has once again demonstrated his brilliance as a coach, addressing the team’s weaknesses and turning them into contenders. The Rams now find themselves locked in a divisional race that seems to be a showdown against the Seahawks.

In Week 15, the Rams edged out the 49ers in a defensive battle, securing a 12-6 road victory. Neither team managed a touchdown, with Joshua Karty’s four field goals sealing the win for Los Angeles.

This marks the Rams’ second victory over the 49ers this season. Following the sweep, Kyren Williams, the Rams’ running back, criticized San Francisco for losing their dominance over Los Angeles.

Kyreen Williams of the Los Angeles Rams (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

“Being able to do that knowing how good of a team they are and knowing the history of the two organizations, it’s huge and it shows that we’re the big brothers now,” Williams said.

What are the chances of the Rams of making the 2024 playoffs?

The Rams’ win over the 49ers boosted their playoff chances to 50%, according to NFL Media. Despite this, they remain just outside the postseason picture as the NFC’s 8th seed.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, their destiny is in their own hands. While the Seahawks may not falter in their remaining games, the Rams still have a crucial head-to-head matchup against them. A win would grant the Rams the tiebreaker, as they would have swept the Seahawks in the regular season.

