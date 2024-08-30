Puka Nacua has emerged as one of the league's top wide receivers, but an offseason injury has raised concerns for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams discovered a hidden gem in Puka Nacua. As he enters his second year in the NFL, expectations are high for him to have an outstanding season, but an offseason injury could jeopardize those plans.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams pulled off a steal by selecting Puka Nacua in the 5th round. The team was eager to acquire him earlier, but circumstances led them to wait until later in the draft.

Nacua’s rookie season was nothing short of astonishing. The former BYU standout racked up 1,486 receiving yards and was named the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, setting high expectations for his sophomore campaign in the NFL.

Has Puka Nacua recovered from his knee injury?

Against all expectations, the Rams had a surprisingly strong 2023 season. The NFC West team underwent several changes, and there was uncertainty about how Matthew Stafford would perform after a 2022 season marred by injuries.

Last year, Cooper Kupp suffered multiple injuries that kept him sidelined for several games. Amid concerns about the wide receiver position, the Rams turned to rookie Puka Nacua as their WR1, and he exceeded all expectations.

Nacua stepped up to fill Cooper Kupp’s role admirably. The former 177th overall pick quickly became a reliable target for Stafford, and the duo is looking to solidify their partnership in the upcoming campaign.

However, Nacua’s offseason was far from ideal. The ex-BYU player dealt with a knee issue throughout the summer, which limited his participation in the team’s training camps. Despite this, it appears he will be ready for the season opener.

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams – NFL 2023

Sean McVay announced today that Puka Nacua is expected to play in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver has fully recovered from the knee issue that hampered him during the offseason.

What is Puka Nacua’s contract with the Rams?

Puka Nacua signed a four-year rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The deal is worth approximately $4 million, with a signing bonus of around $350,000.

As a fifth-round pick, Nacua’s contract is relatively modest compared to higher draft selections, but his impressive performance on the field could set him up for a more lucrative deal in the future.

