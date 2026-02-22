Rams to propose NFL rule change to avoid bizarre scenario that led Seahawks to beat them last season

It was Week 16 when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams with a wacky two-point conversion. The replay reviewed and changed an incomplete pass into a successful two-point conversion. The team coached by Sean McVay don’t like to lose and hence, they are proposing a change in the NFL rules.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Rams are planning a rule change that would make the outcome of the infamous two-point conversion an unsuccessful two-point try if it ever repeats.

That play meant the Seahawks won the game, and that win meant the team leveled up to the first seed in the NFC. Hence, the Rams are not fighting the ruling just because they are sore losers, but because the play had an ever-lasting impact on the 2026 NFL season.

Why was this play so controversial?

The play was triggered by an unfortunate deflection that sent a backward pass flying forward. Since the NFL classifies this as a pass rather than a fumble, any player was eligible to recover it downfield. That’s a loophole the Rams are now looking to close. However, the proposal hasn’t been fully disclosed yet.

The rarity of such a fluke play might be the strongest case for leaving the rule as it is. After all, “play to the whistle” is Day 1 stuff, an unwritten rule in the NFL. But when players like Zach Charbonnet stay sharp enough to pounce on a live ball while everyone else is standing around, it proves that coaching hustle is sometimes better than rewriting the rulebook. However, that might not fall into good graces with the Rams organization.

The Rams need to be precise with their proposal

The Rams have a few key windows this spring to get their proposal on the floor. Since head coach Sean McVay is actually a member of the NFL Competition Committee, the team has a significant advantage to fast-track the discussion.

Teams typically submit their formal proposals to the league office in late February. According to current reports, the Rams are expected to finalize their language around the time of the NFL Scouting Combine (February 23 – March 2). This allows the Competition Committee to review the specific wording before the big league-wide vote.

The NFL then holds an annual league meeting. If the proposal gains enough traction during the meeting, a vote will occur. For a rule change to pass, it requires 24 out of 32 owners to vote “yes.”

