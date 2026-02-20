Seahawks’ new OC reveals key outlook for the offense after Klint Kubiak’s departure

The Seattle Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator, but that doesn’t mean Klint Kubiak‘s work with the team will be ignored. At least according to new playcaller Brian Fleury.

During a Thursday press conference, Fleury said he intends to keep things as they were with Kubiak. “I do think one of the advantages of taking this job is there is going to be a lot of continuity. I’ve already started to dive into everything Klint was doing last year, and the goal would be to maintain as much of that as possible.”

The fact that one player on offense says he wants to return to the Seahawks help to that continuity. Still, that doesn’t mean that Fleury won’t put his ideas to work. “There’s also areas where we can supplement that and things that we’ve developed and done in San Francisco… So that’s going to be the goal, is to keep as much as we can the same, but I think there’s definitely areas where we can grow some different ways.”

Fleury is doing smart things

It’s ok to keep most things as they were, since the Seahawks offense was borderline unstoppable. However, the NFL studies and evolves, hence, adding a few more original stuff can make the offense remain unpredictable.

Fleury admitted there are “not many things to fix.” Also, Fleury worked with Sam Darnold during the quarterback’s time in San Francisco. Therefore, it’s somewhat of a known scenario for Fleury, since he knows Kubiak and Darnold, despite the change of scenery.

How did the Seahawks offense play in 2025?

The NFL season saw the Seahawks end as Super Bowl champions, but the offense was also great. Seattle had the eighth-best total offense, and the third-best scoring offense in 2025. Now, Fleury will try to at least maintain that sort of level.

