According to rumors, Kevin Stefanski could leave the Cleveland Browns once the 2025 NFL season comes to an end. Now, a new report suggests that an NFC playoff team could target him if postseason success fails to materialize in 2026.

In recent days, speculation about Stefanski’s future in Cleveland has intensified. However, he would likely not remain on the market for long, as several teams are reportedly monitoring his situation closely ahead of the upcoming offseason.

According to NBC Sports, one of those teams could be the Green Bay Packers. Although Green Bay has already clinched a spot in the 2026 NFL playoffs, Matt LaFleur’s job could come under scrutiny if the team falls short of expectations, opening the door for Stefanski to emerge as a strong candidate for a potential head coaching vacancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Stefanski, a highly sought-after head coach candidate

Despite mixed results with the Browns, Kevin Stefanski remains a highly regarded option for the rest of the league should Cleveland decide to move on from him this offseason.

Reports indicate that teams such as the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and now the Green Bay Packers are keeping a close eye on Stefanski’s situation. Among those options, the NFC North franchise could be the most appealing, given the strength and stability of its current roster.

Advertisement

According to NBC, new team president Ed Policy grew up as a Browns fan and did not fully endorse Matt LaFleur’s long-term job security following the 2025 season. If Green Bay fails to meet expectations, a leadership change could occur, and Policy’s ties to Cleveland could help pave the way for Stefanski to land with the Packers.

Advertisement

see also Shedeur Sanders receives major update regarding Kevin Stefanski’s future with the Browns

Additionally, Stefanski’s familiarity with the NFC North strengthens his candidacy. He spent his entire coaching career with the Vikings before joining the Browns, and that divisional knowledge could significantly reduce his adjustment period in Green Bay.

Advertisement

Timing doesn’t favor the Packers

The Packers are still alive in the 2025 NFL postseason. If they make a deep playoff run, it could complicate the timing for Stefanski, as teams like the Raiders or Giants would likely prefer to secure him as quickly as possible.

Stefanski may need to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later. While joining a contender like the Packers could be appealing, if Green Bay ultimately sticks with LaFleur, his options could narrow once the NFC North franchise finalizes its direction at head coach.

Advertisement