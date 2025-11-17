Ravens’ Mark Andrews knows exactly what to say on Baltimore’s season performance to fans

The Baltimore Ravens are mounting a commendable comeback this regular season following a rocky start in their first 10 games. Their recent triumph over the Cleveland Browns marked a pivotal moment, with Mark Andrews effectively rallying the fan base on the heels of their four-game winning streak.

“We’ve been clawing our way back from the brink. Many doubted us, but we don’t concern ourselves with the outside noise,” Andrews told CBS Sports after the contest against the Browns.

In response to a series of strategic adjustments within the Ravens‘ locker room aimed at minimizing distractions, the team is now channeling their energies into the remainder of the regular season and the hurdles that lie ahead.

With a 5-5 record, the Ravens recognize a substantial opportunity to refine their strategies and enhance their impact. Lamar Jackson has delivered standout performances, while Andrews’ on-field leadership has been pivotal to the offense’s effectiveness. The Ravens control their destiny as they strive for improvement.

Jackson praises his teammate

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been instrumental in the offensive resurgence, harmonizing with Andrews. Following their latest victory, Jackson extolled his teammate’s crucial play, which cemented the Ravens’ lead over the Browns.

“It was incredible,” Jackson commented to the media regarding Andrews’ decisive play that secured victory over Shedeur Sanders and the Browns, a formidable opponent despite their struggles this season.

As the Ravens prepare for their coming matchups, future opponents are bracing for an exceedingly capable squad, bolstered by the on-field performances of Jackson, Andrews, and even Derrick Henry.

