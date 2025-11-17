Trending topics:
NFL

Ravens’ Mark Andrews knows exactly what to say on Baltimore’s season performance to fans

Following a series of challenging matchups, the Baltimore Ravens have regained their footing. After their impressive victory over the Cleveland Browns, Mark Andrews had the perfect message for the fans.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesMark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field.

The Baltimore Ravens are mounting a commendable comeback this regular season following a rocky start in their first 10 games. Their recent triumph over the Cleveland Browns marked a pivotal moment, with Mark Andrews effectively rallying the fan base on the heels of their four-game winning streak.

Advertisement

“We’ve been clawing our way back from the brink. Many doubted us, but we don’t concern ourselves with the outside noise,” Andrews told CBS Sports after the contest against the Browns.

In response to a series of strategic adjustments within the Ravens‘ locker room aimed at minimizing distractions, the team is now channeling their energies into the remainder of the regular season and the hurdles that lie ahead.

Advertisement

With a 5-5 record, the Ravens recognize a substantial opportunity to refine their strategies and enhance their impact. Lamar Jackson has delivered standout performances, while Andrews’ on-field leadership has been pivotal to the offense’s effectiveness. The Ravens control their destiny as they strive for improvement.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Jackson praises his teammate

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been instrumental in the offensive resurgence, harmonizing with Andrews. Following their latest victory, Jackson extolled his teammate’s crucial play, which cemented the Ravens’ lead over the Browns.

NFL News: Mark Andrews makes strong admission about visiting Josh Allen’s Bills with Lamar Jackson, Ravens

see also

NFL News: Mark Andrews makes strong admission about visiting Josh Allen’s Bills with Lamar Jackson, Ravens

“It was incredible,” Jackson commented to the media regarding Andrews’ decisive play that secured victory over Shedeur Sanders and the Browns, a formidable opponent despite their struggles this season.

Advertisement

As the Ravens prepare for their coming matchups, future opponents are bracing for an exceedingly capable squad, bolstered by the on-field performances of Jackson, Andrews, and even Derrick Henry.

Survey

Can Jackson and Andrews lead the team in the upcoming challenges ahead?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NFL News: Mark Andrews makes strong admission about visiting Josh Allen’s Bills with Lamar Jackson, Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Mark Andrews makes strong admission about visiting Josh Allen’s Bills with Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s top target has Ravens fans excited for the 2025 NFL season
NFL

Lamar Jackson’s top target has Ravens fans excited for the 2025 NFL season

Lamar Jackson’s key weapon on the Ravens issues major warning to the rest of the NFL
NFL

Lamar Jackson’s key weapon on the Ravens issues major warning to the rest of the NFL

Roquan Smith hits Shedeur Sanders with a harsh rookie reminder after beating Browns
NFL

Roquan Smith hits Shedeur Sanders with a harsh rookie reminder after beating Browns

Better Collective Logo