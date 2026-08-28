Ravens vs Commanders: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Baltimore Ravens host the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium in the final week of the NFL preseason. With both teams evaluating their rosters before Week 1, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Ravens vs Commanders in the USA

The game will be televised nationally on NFL Network. For streaming, viewers in the USA can watch the matchup through Fubo or NFL+.

Can I watch Ravens vs Commanders for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial that can be used to watch Ravens vs. Commanders. The platform’s official listing for the matchup currently shows the game as available for $0 today and offers the option to try the service for free.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Ravens vs. Commanders matchup is the final preseason game for both teams, putting the focus squarely on roster decisions ahead of the regular season. Baltimore enters the finale after preseason wins over the Eagles and Vikings, while Washington split its first two games, beating Miami before falling 17-13 to Detroit.

Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

The result will not affect the regular-season standings, but the performances could have a direct impact on which players make the final roster. The Ravens also have an important position battle to watch at center.

Advertisement

Danny Pinter is expected to miss the 2026 season with a torn patellar tendon, leaving Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn competing for the starting job after Tyler Linderbaum‘s departure.

Baltimore’s preseason finale comes just two days after a joint practice with Washington, giving those players another opportunity to make their case before the regular season begins.

For Washington, the final game is another chance for players on the roster bubble to separate themselves before cuts. One of the most intriguing competitions is at quarterback, where rookie Athan Kaliakmanis has impressed during the preseason and is pushing to remain on the roster behind Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. The Commanders also have decisions to make at wide receiver, running back, center, safety and cornerback.

Advertisement

What time is the Ravens vs Commanders match?

The Ravens vs. Commanders game kicks off Friday, August 28, at 6:00 PM ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM