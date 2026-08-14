Commanders vs Dolphins: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 14, 2026

The Miami Dolphins visit the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason. With both teams evaluating new pieces and roster battles, here is how to watch the matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 14, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels NBC Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Commanders vs. Dolphins in the USA

The Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders preseason game will be available on NBC, while viewers can also use NFL+ and Fubo to stream the matchup.

Can I watch Commanders vs. Dolphins for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free-trial option for eligible new subscribers, providing a potential way to watch the game without paying for the first period of service.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins preseason opener comes after a joint practice that gave both coaching staffs an early look at how their rosters respond to outside competition.

Washington’s Jayden Daniels was one of the biggest standouts, connecting consistently with Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo and Treylon Burks while finding success in the red zone. The Commanders’ defense also created constant pressure, including a sack by K’Lavon Chaisson on Malik Willis and a pick-six by Mike Sainristil.

Stefon Diggs #18 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during a joint practice (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

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For Miami, the preseason opener is particularly important because Willis is expected to start as the Dolphins begin a new era under head coach Jeff Hafley. The quarterback will get his first game action with the team after signing a three-year, $67.5 million contract following his 2025 season with Green Bay.

The Dolphins also have several roster battles that could make Friday’s game especially significant. Miami’s first unofficial depth chart lists Jacob Rodriguez and Tyrel Dodson as co-starters at middle linebacker, while Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips are competing for the starting defensive tackle spot alongside Zach Sieler. However, Sieler is expected to miss the game after being listed as week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

What time is the Commanders vs. Dolphins match?

The Commanders vs. Dolphins game kicks off Friday, August 14, at 7:00 PM ET at Northwest Stadium. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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