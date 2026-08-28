Who are the starting QBs for Ravens vs Commanders today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders meet in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3, with Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels adding intrigue to a quarterback situation worth watching before the regular season begins.

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders close out their 2026 NFL preseason on Friday, August 28, at M&T Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. ET. Baltimore enters the finale at 2-0, while Washington is 1-1.

For the Commanders, Jayden Daniels is not expected to play, continuing a cautious preseason approach as Washington prepares for the regular season. He has seen only limited game action, while Athan Kaliakmanis and Sam Hartman are competing for opportunities.

The Ravens have also made their plans clear: Lamar Jackson will not play in the preseason finale, meaning Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano are expected to handle the QB duties. Jackson has not appeared in either of Baltimore’s preseason games.

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Which quarterbacks will play for the Ravens and Commanders?

Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano are expected to handle the quarterback duties for the Baltimore Ravens, while Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis are set to take the majority of the snaps for the Washington Commanders.

Neither Lamar Jackson nor Jayden Daniels is expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale at M&T Bank Stadium. For Baltimore, Huntley has been the team’s preseason starter in Jackson’s absence.

Joe Fagnano, Tyler Huntley, Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis (Source: Scott Taetsch/Stephen Maturen — Getty Images)

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He opened the Ravens’ Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings before giving way to Fagnano, who has been one of the more impressive young quarterbacks in the team’s preseason rotation. Through two games, Fagnano has completed 37 of 48 passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Washington’s situation is more consequential from a roster perspective. Marcus Mariota is unavailable because of an MCL sprain, leaving Hartman and seventh-round rookie Kaliakmanis to split the quarterback workload.

Kaliakmanis has gained momentum after a strong performance against Detroit, including a 55-yard completion to Nick Nash, and the two quarterbacks are still competing for the final spot in the Commanders’ QB room.