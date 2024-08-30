Trending topics:
Ravens: Will TE Mark Andrews play in Week 1 against the Chiefs?

Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident a few days ago, and now the Baltimore Ravens have unveiled if he will be rady to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mark Andrews, tight end of the Baltimore Ravens
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesMark Andrews, tight end of the Baltimore Ravens

By Fernando Franco Puga

In early August, Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident that caused significant concern within the Baltimore Ravens organization. The incident has left many wondering whether the star tight end will be ready for Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year, the AFC North is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. The Ravens are expected to contend fiercely with the Cincinnati Bengals for the division title, but they can’t overlook the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are also strong contenders.

Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens’ offense, and Mark Andrews is widely regarded as his most dependable target. As one of the best tight ends in the league, Andrews plays a crucial role in the Ravens’ success and will be key to their offensive strategy this season.

2024 NFL season: Will Mark Andrews play for the Ravens in Week 1 vs. Chiefs?

On August 14, Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the team’s facilities. The Ravens immediately announced that Andrews would undergo medical evaluations to determine if he had sustained any injuries.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” Andrews said after the accident. “This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car.”

Since the accident, Andrews had not been seen at the team’s training camp. However, the Ravens recently confirmed that he fortunately did not suffer any injuries and is in excellent health for the 2024 season.

In Week 1, the Ravens face one of their toughest opponents of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs. Mark Andrews is a crucial part of Lamar Jackson’s offense, and his availability for the game was vital for the team’s plans.

Although Andrews’ 2023 season was not his best, he remains one of the top tight ends in the league. In 10 games played, he caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns, but his season was cut short by a cracked fibula and ligament damage to his ankle.

What is Mark Andrews’ contract with the Ravens?

Mark Andrews signed a four-year, $56 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. The deal includes $37.6 million in guaranteed money, making Andrews one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

Under this contract, Andrews is set to earn an average annual salary of $14 million through the 2025 season, solidifying his role as a key offensive weapon for the Ravens.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

