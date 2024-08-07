Lamar Jackson believes 'destiny' is working in favor of the Baltimore Ravens toward the Super Bowl.

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were favorites to win the Super Bowl until they were stopped in the AFC Championship Game by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a huge disappointment considering they had home field advantage after Jackson put amazing numbers which gave him the MVP award. Even with all those accolades, John Harbaugh and his players couldn’t deliver.

Now, the Ravens made one of the biggest moves in the NFL by signing star running back, Derrick Henry. Furthermore, Lamar believes there might be another special reason which might boost them to conquer the ring.

Will the Baltimore Ravens win the Super Bowl in 2024 season?

During an interview with CBS Sports, Lamar Jackson admitted destiny could help the Baltimore Ravens in their quest to reach the next Super Bowl which will be played in New Orleans.

That’s the place where the Ravens won their last championship against the San Francisco 49ers with legendary names such as Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Jacoby Jones who recently passed away.

“If God’s will. Hopefully Jacoby, fly high for us, man. We’re trying to bring one home and it’s going to be his hometown, New Orleans. So, we’re definitely trying to make something happen, but it starts in practice. That’s all I can focus right now. I can’t focus on the Super Bowl until we’ve got that shot again.”