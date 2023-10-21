The New York Jets‘ season began with high hopes, largely tied to the arrival of Aaron Rodgers. However, their championship dreams were abruptly dashed when the quarterback suffered a critical Achilles injury within the first offensive series.

Despite the initial setback, the Jets managed to recover their season and achieve a 3-3 record. Nonetheless, recent reports indicate that the team is considering a significant change, including the potential trade of running back Dalvin Cook.

As reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the New York Jets seem prepared to move on from Cook leading up to the October 31 trade deadline. This has everything to do with his declining usage over the first six weeks of the season.

Hall’s Rise May Send Cook Out of New York

Cook was brought in as a solid investment to bolster the team’s ambitious aspirations. The objective was to provide insurance in case Breece Hall required additional time to regain full fitness after a torn ACL. However, the experienced player has not factored into the offense.

Over the past six weeks, Hall’s role has expanded significantly, while Cook’s involvement has dwindled. His usage went from being on the field for 50 percent of offensive snaps in week 1 to a mere 14 percent by week 6.

It’s evident that the Jets have shifted their reliance to Hall, who has become a key asset for the team. Hall’s strong performance on the field has been marked by explosive plays, addressing the Jets’ lack of big-play ability.

Leading the team in touches with an impressive 79, Hall has contributed 539 yards from scrimmage. Adding to the potential reasons for Cook’s departure is the increased utilization of Michael Carter, who has seen more playing time than him in the past three games.

While the value the Jets might receive in return for Cook remains uncertain, given his recent performance and contract status, the team is exploring trade possibilities with the goal of securing at least a pick swap to open up his roster spot.

What Is Dalvin Cook’s Contract?

Cook signed a one-year deal with the Jets for $7 million.