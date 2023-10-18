Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers trying to win another Super Bowl with the New York Jets. However, all those championship hopes were derailed only four plays into the season when he suffered an Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills.

From that moment on, many experts believed the Jets will be out of contention with Zach Wilson as starting quarterback. However, thanks to an extraordinary defense, they’re very much alive.

Head coach Robert Saleh has led the team to a 3-3 record going into the bye week. Though the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs are clear favorites in the AFC, the rest of the conference is wide open.

That’s why, if the New York Jets survive and make the playoffs in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers could be ready for a comeback. This was his latest update during an interview in The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers is working to come back in the 2023 season

During an appearance at The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers admitted he’s still aiming for a return in the 2023 season with the New York Jets and explained the reasons for such an optimistic forecast.

“Obviously, we’re ahead of schedule. There are a lot of factors to that. There’s the way I’ve attacked the rehab. There’s obviously the surgery that doctor ElAttrache did. There’s the rehab I’ve done, the diet I’ve being doing as well and there’s the power of the mind.”

However, the star quarterback was cautious about a possible comeback. “There’s just markers. You saw me without crutches and throwing out on the field. Another marker is going to be jogging. Then, another marker is going to be pregame workouts and getting on the practice field. All these markers are going to take time.”

When will Aaron Rodgers return to the Jets?

Right now, there’s not a specific date for Aaron Rodgers’ comeback with the New York Jets. The only thing we know is that an Achilles injury was supposed to be season-ending, but, the quarterback wants to make an improbable recovery.

“It’s not just going to be boom, boom, boom, boom. There are critical markers that I have to hit as far as single-leg strength and being able to do heel raises and being able to do explosive movements. And these are all progressions that take time.”

What’s the remaining schedule of the New York Jets?

After their bye week, the Jets will face the Giants, Chargers, Raiders, Bills and Dolphins. It’s almost impossible for Aaron Rodgers to be available for those games in October and November.

Then, the final stretch of the season includes the Falcons, Texans, Dolphins, Washington, Cleveland and the New England Patriots. It’s important to remember the Jets have a 3-3 record.

Will the Jets make the playoffs?

Considering the Jets have an extraordinary defense, Zach Wilson is the key factor for New York to make the playoffs. He delivered a very solid performance against the Chiefs and reduced his mistakes in the wins against the Broncos and the Eagles.

The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs are the two favorites to fight for the No.1 seed in the AFC. Then, everything is up for grabs against teams such as the Bills, Ravens, Steelers, Jaguars, Bengals, Chargers, Texans and Raiders. A wild card spot is very possible with a 10-7 record.