Week 6 left a couple of shocking things, such as the defeat of the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, who were the only two undefeated teams in the league and were defeated by underdogs who had little or no chance of winning those games.

Some underdogs like the Houston Texans also won during Week 6. They defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-13 in what was another one of those surprising things that took a lot of people’s breath away last week.

On the other hand, there is also the well-deserved victory of some top favorites such as Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who suffered a defeat to the Denver Broncos of Wilson and Sean Payton by 19-8. That victory was key to shutting up some critics.

What is the new most-watched NFL game?

According to a tweet by the New York Jets, their Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is now the most-watched in the league, although viewer numbers were not revealed it is likely that what they claim is true since their source is the NFL.

According to the chart below, the New York Jets would not only have the league’s most-watched game in 2023, but they now have a total of three games on the most-watched list after just six weeks.

It is likely that another New York Jets game will become most-watched as they must play against big favorites during the upcoming weeks. They rest in Bye Week 7 but return in Week 8 to play the New York Giants.

In the third week of November, during Week 11 they will play against a big favorite, Buffalo Bills on the road in what could be another ‘most-watched game’ for them in the current season. But the best thing is that a week later, they must play the Miami Dolphins at home on November 24.

Why are the New York Jets’ games so popular?

There are a few reasons why the New York Jets’ games are so popular. First, they are one of the most popular teams in the NFL, with a large and passionate fan base. Second, they play in one of the biggest media markets in the United States. Third, they have had some success in recent years, making the playoffs in three of the last five seasons.

Could the New York Jets win the Super Bowl this season?

They have a young and talented roster, and they have made some significant improvements in the offseason. However, they are still a relatively young team, and they will need to overcome some challenges in order to compete for the championship. One of the biggest challenges will be staying healthy, as they have had a number of injuries in recent years.