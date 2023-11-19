The New York Jets continue to fight for a playoff spot in the 2023 NFL season, but they are also looking ahead to next year with Aaron Rodgers fully recovered from his Achilles injury.

Therefore, according to a report by Adam Schefter, head coach Robert Saleh would go for a spectacular trade in 2024 for the Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver, Davante Adams. Although it seems like a very remote possibility, the information suggests that they are going to give it a try.

Rodgers and Adams formed the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in recent years while playing for the Packers. Despite not reaching the Super Bowl, Green Bay remained one of the top contenders in the NFC.

“The Jets inquired about reuniting Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers before last month’s trade deadline, only to be quickly rebuffed. But the Jets might not be willing to take no for an answer, as sources around the NFL expect that New York will pursue Adams again this offseason.”

How long is Davante Adams contract with the Raiders?

In 2022, Davante Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders. The Green Bay Packers made a very similar offer to make him stay, but the star decided to play in Las Vegas to reunite with his close friend Derek Carr.

However, a few months ago, Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, and Adams was not in sync with head coach Josh McDaniels. In fact, one of the main reasons for McDaniels’ dismissal would have been this relationship in the locker room.

Once again, with no chances of reaching the Super Bowl, the option of joining the Jets to reunite with Aaron Rodgers in 2024 could be activated. Of course, it would be a significant move if the quarterback returns healthy.

Will Davante Adams be traded?

According to Adam Schefter’s report, a source close to the situation has indicated that the Jets will make a new attempt to sign Davante Adams in 2024. The challenge is that they would have to offer a lot in a possible trade, considering the receiver’s contract with the Raiders.

“Sources said they believe that whether the Raiders consider trading Adams could depend on how their season finishes. if the Raiders struggle down the stretch and Adams thinks a Rodgers reunion in New York enhances his chances of winning, he ultimately could wind up requesting a trade.”