In recent days, the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets started a new rivalry in the NFL. Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has decided to share his honest take about this beef, sending a clear message to the league about it.

A week ago, Sean Payton, the new head coach of the Broncos, severely criticized Nathaniel Hackett for his job in Denver. He also took a big shot at the Jets and the work their front office has been doing during this offseason.

The Jets didn’t hesitate to strike back, with Robert Saleh sending a rude message to Payton. This new rivalry has drawn everybody’s attention, including other franchises such as the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin’s special request to the NFL about the Broncos vs. Jets rivalry

Broncos and Jets are definitely not in the best terms right now. Sean Payton started a war against New York when he severely judged the team and its staff, which of course was not very well taken in the Big Apple.

Months ago, nobody thought that these two teams could become huge rivals. However, the dynamic has shifted, and now it’s evident that both franchises have developed a mutual disdain for each other, creating an exciting spectacle for the rest of the NFL.

Mike Tomlin is one of those thrilled by this beef. The Steelers head coach has addressed the matter, sending a special request to the NFL for the game between the Broncos and Jets in the 2023 season.

“All I know is that I hope that (Week 5) game between the Broncos-Jets is on National TV, in a time where everybody can watch it because I want to watch that football game,” Tomlin said, via Peter King on the Dan patrick Show.

As of today, this game is scheduled for Sunday, October 8th, at 4:45 PM (ET). However, the NFL could still switch this match to another day, and there’s a possibility of seeing this new rivalry showcased in prime time.