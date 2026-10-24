Report: NY Giants target three linebackers to replace Tremaine Edmunds after season-ending injury

The New York Giants are linked to three veteran linebackers as they lost Tremaine Edmunds for the rest of the season.

The New York Giants have been forced into the market for immediate defensive reinforcement following a devastating season-ending injury to Tremaine Edmunds. Losing him leaves a massive void in the heart of the defense, but front office executive Joe Schoen has three prominent targets on the radar according to reports.

Per Art Stapleton of North Jersey, the Giants should look into three names. Veteran free agent Bobby Wagner stands as an intriguing option after proving he still has plenty left in the tank. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer started all 17 games for Washington last year with 162 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Former Bills standout Matt Milano is another free agent connected to New York, particularly given Schoen’s familiarity with him from Buffalo’s 2017 draft class. Meanwhile, trade candidate Daiyan Henley from the winless Los Angeles Chargers offers a sideline-to-sideline tackler who can wreak havoc on blitzes and coverages.

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Who fits better into the NY Giants’ defensive scheme in 2026?

Between the three options, Daiyan Henley offers the highest upside and dynamic fit for a modern, fast-paced defense. At this stage of his career, Wagner thrives as a downhill thumper in the box, whereas Henley possesses the range and blitzing versatility needed to hold up against modern spread attacks.

Matt Milano’s past familiarity with Schoen’s regime makes him an easy schematic plug-in. His extensive injury history makes relying on him an undeniable gamble. If the Chargers decide to hold a fire sale, Henley represents the cleanest blend of coverage speed and pass-rushing pressure.

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Serving as a mentor for rookie sensation Arvell Reese

Beyond filling Edmunds’ snaps on the field, any incoming veteran will play a role in mentoring rookie star Arvell Reese. The first-round pick has quickly taken the league by storm with his explosive sideline-to-sideline playmaking. Still, adjusting to advanced NFL protection schemes requires some veteran wisdom.

Pairing Reese with an experienced presence like Wagner or Milano would drastically accelerate his development into a long-term defensive anchor. A battle-tested linebacker can help Reese master pre-snap reads and situational awareness.

Key takeaways

Tremaine Edmunds suffered a season-ending injury , forcing the New York Giants into the market.

, forcing the New York Giants into the market. Bobby Wagner recorded 162 total tackles and 4.5 sacks for Washington last year. Matt Milano has familiarity with Giants GM Joe Schoen.

for Washington last year. Matt Milano has familiarity with Giants GM Joe Schoen. The New York Giants are monitoring trade candidate Daiyan Henley from the Chargers.