The NFL veteran had a harsh words about Pickett's hands, his words as a defensive player could be taken seriously as he knows quarterbacks need a powerful grip.

For those who do not know who Richard Sherman is, he is a cornerback with 11 seasons in the NFL, his first team was the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017, he also played another three seasons with the 49ers before joining the Buccaneers in 2021. Currently Sherman is a free agent.

The criticism against Pickett is not only from Sherman, but other media outlets and reporters have also spoken about Pickett's main issue, his small hands. But Pickett was a top notch college quarterback with the Pitt Panthers.

Kenny Pickett's short hands were never an obstacle to win 33 games during his five years with Pitt, and Pickett collected 12,303 passing yards, 1045/1674 passes, 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, 20 rushing TDs and 801 rushing yards.

What did Richard Sherman say about Kenny Pickett?

Sherman was direct in making an oblique reference to Pickett's small hands saying: “...It's hard for me to trust a QB who wears gloves all the time…” but at the same time Sherman knows how good Pickett is as a quarterback, he added:“He's effective and we'll see how effective he is in Pittburgh..”.Those were some of Sherman's words during his podcast.

Pickett's hands size measured at at 8½ inches and is not a bad size, it's just that when a quarterback has small hands it can lead to more fumbles than normal. Other big names in the NFL wore gloves for several years of their careers: Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger.

