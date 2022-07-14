After 11 years in the NFL, Rob Gronkowski decided to call it a career. Gronk announced his retirement from football through a post on social media, which raised a lot of eyebrows as it didn't mention the New England Patriots.

Despite Tom Brady decided to come back for his 23rd NFL season, Rob Gronkowski is not running things back with the legendary quarterback. The former tight end took his time to make a decision, ultimately deciding to call it a career to begin a new path in the business world.

Training camp is looming around for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he seems to have made up his mind. On June 21, Gronk announced his retirement from football, thanking the Bucs for the last two years.

Unsurprisingly, the omission of the Patriots in that post made a lot of noise. Gronk spent the first nine seasons of his decorated career in New England, winning three Super Bowl rings in the process. So why didn't he mention his first team? Recently, he reminded everyone he already did that before.

Gronk addresses Patriots' omission in retirement post

"I think it's a little blown out of proportion," Gronkowski said at an event for his Ice Shaker product, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN. "I mean, I kind of did it when, you know, my first retirement.

"There's no doubt I love New England. I love all the fans here in New England. There's no doubt. But I felt like that speech or whatever, the time and place I did for the first one was great, and I was just kind of giving it for that retirement for the two years I had in Tampa. But I think it was blown out of proportion maybe a little. But I love New England, love everything about it."

Gronk had already thanked the Patriots organization, as well as owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick in a post when he hung them up in 2019. He would come out of retirement the following year to join forces with Brady in Tampa, but obviously he had no idea by then.

Will there be another retirement letter? Or is he retiring for good this time? We cannot be so sure, but Gronk made it clear he doesn't plan to come back — even if Tom Brady knocks his door.