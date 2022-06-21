For the second time Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from the NFL after an 11-year career. Here is a look back at the career of Rob Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski retires from NFL: How old was Gronkowski when he retired a second time?

Rob Gronkowski likes to do things twice, and he did just that when he announced his retirement from the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday June 21st. Gronkowski retired back in 2019 but decided to return to the field after Tom Brady had signed and eventually won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski is considered by many pundits to be the greatest tight end in NFL history and his career was spent with only two teams, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So how old was Rob Gronkowski when he announced his retirement for the second time in his career? 33-year-old, Gronkowski leaves the game with an array of accolades and accomplishments.

Rob Gronkowski’s career in the NFL after retirement

At 33, Rob Gronkowski is still a player that can go after playing in 12 games last season. Gronkowski’s career can only be described as successful, winner of 4 Super Bowls, in 2014 he was voted the NFL’s comeback player of the year, as well as a five-time Pro Bowler.

Some of Gronkowski’s records include: Most receiving touchdowns in a season by a tight end (17), Most career touchdowns in the postseason by a tight end (15), Most total touchdowns in a season by a tight end (18), and Most 100 yard games by a tight end in NFL history (32).

Gronkowski’s career totals are Receptions: 621, Receiving yards: 9,286, and Receiving touchdowns: 92. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. "The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had well."