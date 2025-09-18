Rookie Ollie Gordon II scores his first NFL TD: How long did it take compared to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill?

Rookie Ollie Gordon II scored his first professional touchdown in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL season. The milestone for the young running back naturally draws a comparison to the first TD scored by a star like Tyreek Hill.

Sharing a team with a star like Hill is iconic for any rookie, as he is a league standout who shined in his first stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and continues to excel with the Dolphins, serving as an example for younger players.

Gordon II scored his first touchdown in Week 3 game against the Bills, a solid milestone considering the production the Dolphins are showing this season. So far, he has surpassed Hill in touchdowns, as the veteran remains scoreless in the 2025 NFL season. However, it is interesting to compare when the veteran wide receiver scored his first career touchdown compared to the Miami rookie.

When did Hill score his first career touchdown in the NFL?

Gordon II took two and a half games to find the end zone for the first time in his career. Hill, on the other hand, did it on the very day he made his NFL debut. The then–Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver scored his first career touchdown on September 11, 2016, in a game against the San Diego Chargers.

The 9-yard reception came on a slip screen pass from quarterback Alex Smith, giving the Kansas City Chiefs their first touchdown of the season. It was the first of six touchdowns Hill contributed during his rookie campaign with the Missouri franchise, where he remained until 2021.

Will Hill stay with the Dolphins?

Many rumors have emerged about Hill’s future in Miami. Even at the end of last season, the star wide receiver had cast doubt on his future with the franchise. Now, new rumors are fueling the possibility of a trade back to the Chiefs, as well as links to the Pittsburgh Steelers. How the season unfolds will determine his fate.