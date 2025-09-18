Is Jaylen Waddle playing today for Dolphins vs Bills on TNF in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season will get started with a Thursday Night Football game between AFC East foes. The juggernauts Buffalo Bills face the collapsing Miami Dolphins in a divisional game with highly contrasting realities. To make it tougher for Mike McDaniel’s team, there are questions about Jaylen Waddle‘s availability for this game.

The team has listed Waddle as questionable for the game vs. Bills. Waddle is battling a shoulder injury and will undergo pregame workout to see if he can suit up tonight. If he is out, it’s a major blow for a Dolphins team who is spiraling down depite being early in the season.

Waddle has been nursing this injury since Week 1 but was able to play in Week 2, racking up five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Usually, a “questionable” status would mean that the player can still play on the game, so there is a bit of optimism on the Dolphins‘ locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McDaniel’s seat is as hot as ever

It’s not shocking to see the Dolphins start 0-2 this season after all the preseason reports. It’s also not shocking to see it after McDaniel’s press conferences. It seems like he’s lost control of the locker room, his playcalling has decreased in efficiency and the team lacks intensity, as said by other players who faced them.

Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel.

Advertisement

McDaniel’s demeanor also looks absolutely blue. It seems like his tank has emptied, he doesn’t want to be there. An upset win against the Bills could mean a huge momentum shift, but the reality is that Miami has shown little to nothing this season to think they can beat a Super Bowl contender. All signs point to McDaniel being on borrowed time.

Advertisement

see also Dolphins owner Stephen Ross already linked with potential Mike McDaniel replacement

The Bills are clearly a better team than the Dolphins

Since 2017, Dolphins and Bills have played each other 17 times. The Bills have won 15 of those games. Even on both Dolphins wins, those were one possession games. The Bills, and Josh Allen, are clearly a much better team on the head-to-head department.

Advertisement

The Bills have scored 71 points in two games and have looked impressive. The Dolphins have allowed 66 points in that exact timeframe. According to Vegas’ odds, Buffalo is favored by 11.5 points, which is a large spread for an NFL game. That only shows how different the teams’ vibes and forms are right now.