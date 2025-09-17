Sean McDermott confirms Josh Allen will miss key Bills teammates for TNF vs Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills kicked off this NFL season living up to expectations, and to keep their strong momentum going, securing another divisional win this Thursday against the Miami Dolphins will be key. However, the task won’t be easy, as head coach Sean McDermott has confirmed that Josh Allen will be without two key teammates for the matchup.

Ed Oliver and Matt Milano will be unavailable to the coaching staff at Highmark Stadium due to injuries — Oliver is dealing with an ankle issue, while Milano is sidelined with a pectoral injury.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who revealed these key absences for McDermott via his official X account (formerly Twitter).

“Bills HC Sean McDermott told @ExtraPointWGR that DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (pectoral) will be out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Dolphins,” the insider reported via @AdamSchefter.

Matt Milano #58 and Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills.

Options for McDermott

With the looming absences of defensive players Matt Milano and Ed Oliver, the Bills are facing a critical test of their defensive depth.

Head coach Sean McDermott will have to lean on emerging talents like Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams to step into pivotal roles, while also relying on veterans to help fill the void left by two of the team’s most disruptive playmakers. This next stretch will be a true gauge of Buffalo’s next-man-up philosophy.

Adding another division win

Facing a slumping rival, the Bills have a pivotal opportunity to secure their second divisional victory of the season. A win against the struggling Dolphins, who are reeling from a poor start, would not only solidify Buffalo’s early-season momentum but also deliver a crucial divisional blow, putting them in a prime position to control the AFC East race.