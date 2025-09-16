Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reveals key factor that sets him apart from Bills star Josh Allen

Week 3 of the NFL kicks off with an electrifying edition of Thursday Night Football, as the Miami Dolphins travel to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills. The matchup will feature a high-stakes AFC East showdown between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen.

It’s far from an ideal moment for the South Florida franchise, as a shaky start has left them with an 0-2 record—quite the opposite of what’s happening in Buffalo. That’s why head coach Mike McDaniel will need to lean heavily on what his quarterback can bring to the table in order to turn things around in this crucial matchup.

Tua, for his part, knows he’ll be going up against none other than Josh Allen—a player he respects and admires. At the same time, he has made it clear that his playing style sets him apart in some key ways.

“He’s top tier… Definitely different skillset for me, I can’t do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and with how he can just chuck a ball down the field.”

Key showdown in the AFC East

For the Miami Dolphins, next Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills is far more than just a divisional matchup; it’s a pivotal moment that could define their season and potentially determine the future of head coach Mike McDaniel.

A victory is crucial for Miami, not only to maintain their position atop the AFC East but also to silence growing concerns about the team’s ability to win big games. After a string of high-stakes losses, another defeat to a primary rival like the Bills would be a devastating blow to the team’s confidence and could put McDaniel’s job security in serious jeopardy.

The pressure is on for the Dolphins to deliver a statement win and prove they are legitimate contenders, otherwise the franchise may begin to consider alternative leadership to get them over the hump.

The Dolphins’ upcoming challenges

@ Buffalo Bills, September 18

vs New York Jets, September 29

@ Carolina Panthers, October 5

vs Los Angeles Chargers, October 12

@ Cleveland Browns, October 19

