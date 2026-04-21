Rueben Bain Jr’s profile: Age, height, weight, arm length and more

Miami Hurricanes star Rueben Bain Jr. has become one of the most physically intriguing prospects in college football thanks to his rare blend of power, explosiveness and production at the line of scrimmage.

Despite not having prototypical length for an NFL edge rusher, his lower-body strength and relentless motor have made him one of the most productive defenders in the ACC, earning All-American honors and major conference awards.

As the 2025-26 season and draft cycle progress, his profile continues to grow beyond just measurables. NFL scouts view him as a high-impact defensive lineman, keeping him firmly in first-round conversations.

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How old is Rueben Bain Jr?

Rueben Bain Jr. is 21 years old, born on September 8, 2004. The Hurricanes defensive standout has developed into one of the most dominant young edge rushers in college football despite still being early in his collegiate career.

Rueben Bain Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes participates in the 2026 Miami Pro Day (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A Miami native, he quickly rose through the local football pipeline before becoming a key defensive force. His age is particularly notable because he has already earned All-American honors and major conference awards.

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How tall is Rueben Bain Jr?

Rueben Bain Jr. is listed at 6-foot-3 (around 1.91 meters). That frame gives him a strong combination of leverage and power at the edge position.

While not the tallest pass rusher in college football, his compact build helps him win at the point of attack, especially when collapsing pockets or setting the edge against the run.

How much does Rueben Bain Jr weigh?

Rueben Bain Jr. weighs approximately 270–275 pounds (around 124 kg). That weight puts him in the ideal range for a modern defensive end in both college and NFL systems.

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He uses that mass to generate force through contact, overpower blockers and maintain balance when engaged with offensive tackles. Scouts consistently highlight his strength as one of his biggest advantages.

Rueben Bain Jr’s career at the Miami Hurricanes

Rueben Bain Jr. has become a foundational piece of the Miami Hurricanes defense since his breakout freshman season in 2023, immediately impacting games with his pass-rushing ability and physical presence.

He earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year (2023) and later elevated his game to All-American level, becoming one of the most disruptive defenders in college football.

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Rueben Bain Jr. pressures Tommy Castellanos #1 of the Florida State Seminoles in 2025 (Source: Jason Clark/Getty Images)

His production has included consistent sacks, tackles for loss and game-changing plays against top-tier competition, establishing him as a centerpiece of Miami’s defensive front.

By 2025–26, he had already positioned himself as one of the top edge prospects in the country, with NFL scouts projecting him as a potential first-round selection due to his combination of strength, technique and production.

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Rueben Bain Jr’s career highlights

ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year (2023): Bain made an immediate impact as a freshman, quickly establishing himself as a disruptive force on Miami’s defensive front. His breakout season set the tone for what would become a rapid rise in national recognition.

All-American honors: His dominance continued beyond his debut year, earning him All-American recognition thanks to his consistent pressure, backfield disruption, and ability to change games against top competition.

Game-changing pass rush production: Bain has recorded multiple standout performances with sacks and tackles for loss in key ACC matchups, often forcing opposing offenses to adjust entire game plans around him.

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National award recognition (Ted Hendricks Award watchlists/mentions): His profile as one of the top edge defenders in the country has placed him firmly in conversations for national defensive honors, highlighting his elite production and upside.