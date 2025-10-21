Trending topics:
Russell Wilson fires back at Sean Payton with dig on his past after Broncos HC praises Giants, Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson stood up for himself with a blunt message for Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton after a controversial comment on Jaxson Dart.

Russell Wilson at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton are still going after each other after the unsuccessful partnership on the Denver Broncos. As the Super Bowl-winning head coach in the NFL made an eyebrow-raising comment on New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, Wilson didn’t mince words.

Classless… but not surprised….,” Russell Wilson posted on his X account @DangeRussWilson. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

Developing story…

