NY Giants player gets hefty fine for defending Jaxson Dart after vicious hit vs Patriots

The New York Giants suffered more than just a defeat to the New England Patriots. One of the worst episodes for the team was a huge hit that quarterback Jaxson Dart received. One of his teammates tried to defend him and that ended with a hefty fine on him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL fined tight end Theo Johnson $6,488 for unnecessary roughness. Johnson went to confront Patriots’ linebacker Christian Eliss, who hit Jaxson Dart hard.

Ironically, the play wasn’t even a flag, hence Eliss’ hit was deemed legal and he didn’t receive any fines. It was an all-around bad game and experience for the New York Giants.

The Giants season is in limbo

New York is completely eliminated from any playoffs chances. The team also fired its head coach. Hence, it all depends on trying to establish the bases for next year as the team rebuilds.

For this season, what the team has to do is establish Dart as its quarterback, focus on recovering running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers for next year, and rearrange other holes on the roster.

Do the Giants have potential?

It’s clear that the potential is big on the Giants. At least offensively, they have a lot to prove. Dart, Skattebo, Nabers and tight end Theo Johnson are all on their first or second years. Hence, the rookie deals are there for years to come.

The Giants also have a very strong front seven on defense. Hence, the Giants might have the opportunity to build up on rookie deals and then smart moves in free agency.