Trending topics:
NFL

NY Giants player gets hefty fine for defending Jaxson Dart after vicious hit vs Patriots

Jaxson Dart suffered a huge hit last week against the New England Patriots and one of his New York Giants teammates defended him, now that has cost him a hefty fine.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesJaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

The New York Giants suffered more than just a defeat to the New England Patriots. One of the worst episodes for the team was a huge hit that quarterback Jaxson Dart received. One of his teammates tried to defend him and that ended with a hefty fine on him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL fined tight end Theo Johnson $6,488 for unnecessary roughness. Johnson went to confront Patriots’ linebacker Christian Eliss, who hit Jaxson Dart hard.

Ironically, the play wasn’t even a flag, hence Eliss’ hit was deemed legal and he didn’t receive any fines. It was an all-around bad game and experience for the New York Giants.

Advertisement

The Giants season is in limbo

New York is completely eliminated from any playoffs chances. The team also fired its head coach. Hence, it all depends on trying to establish the bases for next year as the team rebuilds.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

For this season, what the team has to do is establish Dart as its quarterback, focus on recovering running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers for next year, and rearrange other holes on the roster.

NY Giants HC Mike Kafka turns heads with major admission about his decision to bench Abdul Carter

see also

NY Giants HC Mike Kafka turns heads with major admission about his decision to bench Abdul Carter

Do the Giants have potential?

It’s clear that the potential is big on the Giants. At least offensively, they have a lot to prove. Dart, Skattebo, Nabers and tight end Theo Johnson are all on their first or second years. Hence, the rookie deals are there for years to come.

Advertisement

The Giants also have a very strong front seven on defense. Hence, the Giants might have the opportunity to build up on rookie deals and then smart moves in free agency.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Patriots projected to add Drake Maye’s protector in 2026 draft
NFL

Patriots projected to add Drake Maye’s protector in 2026 draft

Patriots rookie outshines Shedeur Sanders to win NFL award during Browns QB’s first weeks as starter
NFL

Patriots rookie outshines Shedeur Sanders to win NFL award during Browns QB’s first weeks as starter

Patriots new starter had extra motivation against Giants
NFL

Patriots new starter had extra motivation against Giants

Lionel Messi reacts to MLS title with Inter Miami, sends message to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets
Soccer

Lionel Messi reacts to MLS title with Inter Miami, sends message to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

Better Collective Logo