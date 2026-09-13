Russell Wilson has high expectations for Dak Prescott, Cowboys in 2026

Russell Wilson, in his new role as an analyst, discussed what the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott could potentially deliver in the 2026 NFL season.

After a long career in the NFL, Russell Wilson began his journey as an analyst. Ahead of the start of the 2026 season, he surprised everyone by highlighting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as a potential team to win the Super Bowl, along with two other teams that could pull off the upset.

“I believe this year is a year of shock and surprise,” Wilson started on CBS Sports’ NFL Today. “I believe that Dak Prescott is gonna take Jerry Jones to the Super Bowl, I’m thinking about that right now.”

Despite placing strong emphasis on the offensive firepower of America’s Team with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, Russell Wilson also named two other teams that could be a surprise: the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.

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“Kyler Murray… Can he do what Sam Darnold did? I’m excited to see this. . . Lamar Jackson too, new coach, everything else, is going to be a great year.”

"I believe this year is a year of shock and surprise."@DangeRussWilson 🫨 pic.twitter.com/S8XVwjtUVP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

Last time the Cowboys reached the SB

America’s Team last appeared in a Super Bowl on January 28, 1996, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX to capture their fifth franchise title. Led by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin, the victory capped off an era where Dallas won three championships in four seasons.

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Bam Morris of the Pittsburgh Steelers is brought down by defensive end Shante Carver and linebacker Robert Jones.

However, that game in Tempe, Arizona, also marked the end of an era; the Cowboys have not returned to the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship Game since, establishing one of the most notable championship droughts in modern NFL history.

The start of a new dream

In 2026, one of the teams generating perhaps the most buzz ahead of their debut is the Dallas Cowboys. It will not be an easy task for Dak Prescott and his teammates, as they will have a tough opening game this season.

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The same will take place in an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup between division rivals. MetLife Stadium will be dressed to the occasion as it welcomes the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys for a showdown between contenders that will also feature a halftime show performed by cast members of the Broadway musical Hamilton.

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Wilson’s new role

After officially hanging up his cleats following a 14-year NFL career, Russell Wilson is trading his helmet for a microphone as a full-time studio analyst for CBS Sports on The NFL Today. The 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion brings a massive depth of high-level quarterback experience directly to the set, stepping into the media spotlight alongside veterans like James Brown, Bill Cowher, and Nate Burleson to break down Sundays from the desk.