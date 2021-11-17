Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson opened up on his plans for the future, talking about his intentions as a player, retirement, and his plans after football.

No one, not even the most optimistic Seattle Seahawks fans thought Russell Wilson was going to be that good, especially right out of the gate. But it didn't take him long to prove that he was one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

It's been a wild since Wilson and the Seahawks have been to the Super Bowl but even if he's never won an MVP in his career, he has still put together a Hall of Famer kind of résumé. Even if he retired early like Andrew Luck.

Luckily for Seahawks fans and football fans alike, Wilson recently said that he has no intention of quitting on the NFL for a very, very long time. As a matter of fact, he wants to play for another 10 years.

NFL News: Russell Wilson Says He Wants To Play For 20 Years

“I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told AP News. “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years. I think the other part that you learn about yourself is to have patience. At the same time, you have to have drive. I think that’s such a critical part. The third thing is (having) unrelenting confidence. You don’t want to mistake that with arrogance. It’s strictly confidence in what you do and how you do it and you’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again and with great faith, all things are possible, and that’s really what’s been very evident to me in my journey.”

Wilson Says He Wants To Own An NFL Team

Besides following Tom Brady's footsteps in terms of longevity, Wilson also admitted his desire to test his luck as a team owner. He wants to develop a winning culture and is a business enthusiast as well:

“I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done, I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football,” the QB added. “I’m very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization.”

That's ambitious but definitely possible. Hopefully, injuries will help him fulfill his desire. He's one of the most talented players in the history of the game, a bonafide winner, and a class act on and off the gridiron.