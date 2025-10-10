Saints star linked with move to Steelers

The New Orleans Saints have been mentioned in several trade rumors during the 2025 NFL season. After Derek Carr’s sudden retirement, the Saints’ chances to at least bother the rest of the NFC South dropped considerably.

While they won their first game of the season against the New York Giants in Week 5, the Saints are still considered a weak team that could benefit from parting with their stars while they are productive.

Besides Alvin Kamara becoming an intriguing option for the Los Angeles Chargers, another offensive star has drawn attention around the league.

Chris Olave linked with a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Pittsburgh Steelers a potential trade destination for veteran wide receiver Chris Olave recently.

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints

“If the Saints are looking to cash in veteran talent as part of their rebuild, wideout Chris Olave would likely be their top trade chip,” Knox wrote. “The 25-year-old has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and appears to again be healthy after injuries limited him to eight games in 2024. Olave has started all five contests this year and caught 33 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.”

“The Ohio State product is also set to play on the fifth-year option in 2026, meaning he’s under contract for two more seasons. And, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, teams believe the Saints will be willing to sell the 25-year-old. Olave should be high on the wish list of receiver-needy teams,” he added.

Olave has caught 33 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown this season. He could be a terrific addition to Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal and a solid tandem for DK Metcalf. The Steelers are in a much better position than the Saints, and adding Olave to the mix could take them to the next level.