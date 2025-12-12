Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got an update on T.J. Watt. The star linebacker had to undergo a procedure after one of his lungs collapsed following a dry needling treatment days before the game against the Dolphins.

This was confirmed in a report from his brother, J.J. Watt, on social media. “Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility. Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today. He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes.”

Now, everything indicates that the team led by Aaron Rodgers will lose its most important defensive player at a crucial point in the season, when they need to win out to take the AFC North and make the playoffs.

What happened to T.J. Watt?

T.J. Watt had an issue in one of his lungs while he was at the Steelers facility just a few days before the game against the Miami Dolphins. After a treatment session, the player felt discomfort and had to be taken to the hospital.

Will T.J. Watt play for Steelers against Dolphins?

T.J. Watt will not play for the Steelers against the Dolphins, according to information reported by Adam Schefter. The linebacker is expected to be released from the hospital today, but he will not be recovered in time for Monday Night Football.

“Steelers standout TJ Watt underwent surgery Thursday to repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday, as JJ Watt reported. TJ Watt is expected to be discharged from the hospital today but he is unlikely to play Monday night versus the Dolphins.”

Is T.J. Watt out for the rest of the season with Steelers?

T.J. Watt is expected to come back at some point this season according to a report from Ian Rapoport. However, if the characteristics are similar, the star linebacker could be facing the same situation that sidelined Tyrod Taylor for several weeks in 2020.

“Steelers star TJ Watt is expected to play again this season following surgery on his partially collapsed lung after a dry needling treatment, sources say. Sometimes this heals on its own. This didn’t, so surgery was necessary. A scary 24 hours. But full recovery expected.”

What is dry needling?

Dry needling is a procedure many NFL players use to recover week to week. According to Ian Rapoport, that was the cause of the lung issue T.J. Watt suffered.

“Dry needling is a treatment many, many players do at the team facility without issue to alleviate general soreness. Following one treatment, TJ Watt was left in extreme pain, and doctors quickly sent him to the hospital. A harrowing experience. But minor surgery & full recovery.”