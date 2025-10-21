Saints to make changes on offense against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints received a big blow during the Chicago Bears duel in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Not only did they lose against Caleb Williams and Co., but running back Kendre Miller suffered a torn ACL, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season.

Alvin Kamara, the team’s RB1, is still capable of leading the running game, but at age 30, Kamara hasn’t played more than 14 games since 2022. This would put the team in a complex position for the rest of the campaign.

Kamara leads the Saints in carries (94), yards rushing (342), and is tied in touchdowns rushing (one) with Miller and quarterback Spencer Rattler. The NFC South team will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. This game could see the Saints make a change in the running back room.

Rookie RB could take over after Kendre Miller’s injury

It remains to be seen if the Saints bring a new running back, but Audacy Sports’ Jeff Nowak sees rookie Devin Neal having an increased role in this offense.

“We’ll see what happens with Kendre Miller’s injury, but rookie Devin Neal is likely in line for a significant role going forward in the Saints offense,” Nowak said.

Neal is a sixth-rounder from Kansas who hasn’t had many chances to shine. However, he has Kamara’s support, as the veteran sees interesting traits in the rookie. Neal has carried the ball three times for 10 yards this season.

Kellen Moore knows a thing or two about maximizing running backs’ abilities and opportunities and Neal could take advantage of that. At 1-6, New Orleans can afford to try different things and see ifNeal can bring a spark to the squad.