Jerry Jones sends strong message to Dak Prescott and Cowboys about their 2025 season

Jerry Jones was blunt when asked to assess the Dallas Cowboys’ season, openly acknowledging that the team has fallen short of where he believed it would be at this stage. With just three games remaining and a healthy Dak Prescott, the owner admitted, “Yes. Yes. We certainly didn’t think we’d be here in this kind of shape with three games to go.”

Jones’ frustration went beyond the standings and focused on the sense of urgency that now surrounds the team. He described the Cowboys as being “behind the eight ball the way we are,” calling the situation “very disappointing,” particularly for a fan base that entered the year expecting a contender.

While acknowledging the Cowboys’ shortcomings, Jones also pointed to the opponent as part of the harsh reality check. “I thought we could come out here and on both sides of the ball make a better accounting of ourselves,” he said, before crediting Minnesota for outperforming Dallas in every phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones asks for immediate defensive adjustments

Jerry Jones delivered a profound message not just for the Cowboys and quarterback Prescott (who has totaled 3,931 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions so far this year), but Jones also addressed Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus. He responded indirectly, implying the team needs defensive adjustments, and the coach must make them soon.

Advertisement

“The adjustments that we should be making should be with this year, with these next three games in mind,” Jones said. “They should not be being made, and with three games left in the short time, we’ve got to play them in, then that will impact any adjustments you make regarding coaching, the timeframe we’re dealing with. That’s a legit question.”

Advertisement

see also Are Cowboys eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss to Vikings on SNF in Week 15?

Jones’s message makes it clear that he is worried about the situation. He will likely have harsher words at the end of the season regarding coaching adjustments needed to improve the team’s standing, especially after the Cowboys lost their first two games in December. The expectation is that they can close the year with at least one more victory.