Dak Prescott makes painful admission about Cowboys’ playoff chances after loss to Vikings

The flame of hope for a potential playoff berth, still burning just weeks ago, has slowly dimmed—especially after the latest loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Dak Prescott knows it will be tough to get the Dallas Cowboys into the postseason, even with three more opportunities remaining.

In recent remarks to the press, reported by Jon Machota on X, Prescott was highly self-critical about his team’s situation: “You’re a professional football player. You have to come to work and give your absolute best, regardless. Unfortunately, I’m sure the playoffs are out of the picture.“

He also added: “…I just saw a team Thursday night that’s not going to the playoffs beat a good team and knock them out. We’ve got to show up and just do our job. And that starts throughout the week.

“…Nothing’s going to change for me, and that’s going to be my influence as a leader. My message to anybody around me is take pride in who you are as a man and who you are as a football player and the job responsibility that you have and what that entails is giving your best every day. And if you don’t, you probably won’t be in this league for long.”

Do the Cowboys still have a shot at the playoffs?

Mathematically, yes, the Cowboys still have a chance—but at this point in the season, and with the right combination of results, they would need a miracle to punch their ticket to the postseason. After the loss to the Vikings, according to the NFL’s official site, their odds of making it stand at just 1%.

NFC East standings before Week 16

The Cowboys’ latest loss at AT&T Stadium left their record, heading into Week 16, at six wins, seven losses, and one tie. They sit slightly ahead of the Commanders and Giants, but remain far behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ numbers.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)

Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)

Washington Commanders (4-10)

New York Giants (2-12)

The final stretch for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter the final stretch of the season pursuing a playoff miracle, with their fate resting on three crucial matchups. The run begins at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by two key divisional road games: a Christmas Day tilt against the Washington Commanders and a season finale at MetLife Stadium versus the New York Giants.

Needing to secure every possible win to climb the NFC standings, the Cowboys must deliver three flawless performances against a mix of opponents to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.